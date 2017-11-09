New Members Only ‘Fitler Club’ Coming To Schuylkill Riverfront

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new private, members only club is coming to the former Marketplace Design Center at 24th and Market Streets, along the Schuylkill riverfront.

Fitler Club founder David Gutstadt likens it to a contemporary version of the old school Union League.

“We’re going to be a little more casual, we’re not going to have a dress code, and we have amenities all in one place that you can’t find anywhere else,” Gutstadt explained.

Who will be attracted to its five-star hotel accommodations featuring 14 rooms, event space, two restaurants with chef tables, a high-end fitness center with a 75-foot pool, bowling lanes, and a first run movie theater?

Gutstadt says business, creative, and social types, whom he describes as “leaders, connectors, and influencers.”

“It’s not a demographic, it’s a psychographic; it’s the person who really embraces the modern lifestyle of the Philadelphian of today,” he said.

On the second level of the building, looking through wall to ceiling windows facing the Schuylkill River Trail, we were in tall company. He’s partnering with 75 financial investors, including the 7’1″ former NBA great David Robinson.

“You watch the way sports has escalated in our society. It’s amazing the platform that we have, and we need to use it for some good,” said Gutstadt.

Robinson’s Admiral Capital Group makes investments and forms strategic partnerships with businesses, then turns around and donates 10% of profits to fund scholarships, internships, and job opportunities in low income neighborhoods to make a positive social impact on communities.

The Fitler Club is projected to open in 2019.