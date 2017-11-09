Filmmaker Makes High-End Commercial To Sell 1996 Honda

CALIFORNIA (CBS) – A Northern California filmmaker says he’s just doing his girlfriend a favor.
His “favor,” could be getting his girlfriend a pretty penny.
Max Langan’s girlfriend is trying to sell her 1996 Honda Accord. So, Max figured he’d produce a high-end commercial for the 21-year-old car.
He and some friends took it for a cruise to Big Sur and shot the Honda from every angle.
That includes its one-of-a-kind accessories.
“Coffee maker is not included, the cat is not included, the rubber duckies and the tape converter are included,” said Langan. “My goal is go above Kelly Blue Book value.”
Bids are reaching six figures for the car, affectionately known as “Greenie.”