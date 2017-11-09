Police: 2-Year-Old Shot In Head

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young child is in extremely critical condition after getting shot in the head in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.
Police say a 2-year-old was struck in the head by a bullet in the 200 block of Godfrey Avenue around 2 p.m.
The child was taken to Einstein Hospital by his father and is in extremely critical condition. The father remains at the hospital with police.
Police believe the shooting was an accident, but are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story.