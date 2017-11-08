ELECTION DAY 2017: Democrat Phil Murphy Elected NJ Governor | Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philly DA| Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

5 Suspects Wanted For Stealing More Than $200 Worth Of Liquor

Filed Under: Local TV

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people accused of shoplifting more than $200 worth of liquor.

The five individuals are accused of stealing $240.00 worth of liquor from Rastelli’s on the 700 block of Route 73 in Marlton.

theft 1 5 Suspects Wanted For Stealing More Than $200 Worth Of Liquor

Credit: Evesham Township Police

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct 11.

theft 2 5 Suspects Wanted For Stealing More Than $200 Worth Of Liquor

Credit: Evesham Township Police

If anyone knows the identity of these suspects you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch