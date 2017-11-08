Amazon Launches New Service That Lets Couriers Drop Packages Off Inside Your Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — You can now open your door to Amazon without being home.

The Philadelphia area is among several dozen regions where Amazon Key has gone ‘live’ as of Wednesday.

The company calls it a safe way to allow delivery drivers to drop off packages inside your house, as you watch a video feed from wherever you are.

When the delivery person shows up, they will knock first, scan the package and Amazon will make sure the delivery person is at the right home and unlock the door. No codes are needed and the indoor camera will record the in-home delivery.

Twitter, Snapchat Adopt New Looks To Attract More Users

The $250 smart lock and security camera can also be used to permit access home cleaners and pet sitters, as well as family and friends.

Those who want to use the service need to be an Amazon Prime member.

The company said its in-home delivery service is covered by the Amazon Key Happiness Guarantee, which covers delivery issues, property damage or theft. And Amazon said the deliveries are carried out by drivers who are vetted with background checks and driving record reviews.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)