Voters Select Rebecca Rhynhart As Philly’s Next Controller

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters in Philadelphia have selected Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart as the city’s next controller.
With 97.86 percent of precincts reporting, Rhynhart (158, 424 votes) has beat out Republican candidate Michael Tomlinson (32,922 votes) on Tuesday night.
Rhynhart, 43, a native of Abington, left a job in finance to return to the city and work for the Nutter administration, first as treasurer, then as budget director.
“I also congratulate Controller-elect Rebecca Rhynhart. As a cabinet member in my administration, and the Budget Director under Mayor Nutter, she has worked in City government for many, many years,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “And as someone who was involved in one way or another in developing how much of our current processes operate, she will be a great partner in creating a more efficient and effective government.”
Rhynhart stayed on with the Kenney administration as chief administrative officer and moved the procurement process online.
She favors yearly audits of every department, “focusing on not just finding fraud, but also finding ways to modernize to save money.”
This story will be updated.