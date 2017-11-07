Penn State Nittany Lion Joining Mascot Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Penn State football team may have fallen out of the college playoff with back to back losses — but there is cause for celebration in Happy Valley.
Penn State students and staff erupted in cheers when they found out the Nittany Lion will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Nittany is among four mascots who made the cut for the 2018 class of inductees.
The Hall of Fame was founded by Dave Raymond, who was the original Phillie Phanatic from 1978 to 1993 and was the first inductee in 2005.