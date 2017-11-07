ELECTION DAY 2017: Voter Resource Guide |  Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Penn State Nittany Lion Joining Mascot Hall Of Fame

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Penn State football team may have fallen out of the college playoff with back to back losses — but there is cause for celebration in Happy Valley.

Pennsylvania Urges Tourists To Pursue Happiness 

Penn State students and staff erupted in cheers when they found out the Nittany Lion will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Nittany is among four mascots who made the cut for the 2018 class of inductees.

This Dry Cleaner Bag Dress Can Be Yours For Only $737 

The Hall of Fame was founded by Dave Raymond, who was the original Phillie Phanatic from 1978 to 1993 and was the first inductee in 2005.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch