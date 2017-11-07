Officer, Neighbor Rescue Family From Burning Row Home In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer is being credited with helping a family of six get out of their burning home in Germantown early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just after 3:15 a.m. on the 200 block of East Manheim Street.

When firefighters arrived, the front porches of the duplex were engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly rose to two alarms and crews placed it under control in about 40 minutes.

Officer Leslie White was two blocks away when the fire call came out. With the home engulfed in flames, she and a neighbor helped a family of six, including a grandfather, a little girl, and the family’s dog, get out of the house.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I was just coming back to work after having a baby, so knowing I helped a child makes me feel really good.”

The family was taken to an area hospital to the evaluated. Another family who lives next door also got out without injury. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at Einstein Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.