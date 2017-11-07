Police: Man Dead, Teen Injured In North Philly Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a teenager injured on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:21 p.m. on Front Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and was transported with critical injuries to Temple Hospital. A 24-year-old man was also shot multiple times and died from his injuries, said police.
No suspect has been arrested.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.