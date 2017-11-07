ELECTION DAY 2017: CBS News Projects Democrat Phil Murphy Elected NJ Governor | Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philly DA| Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Police: Man Dead, Teen Injured In North Philly Double Shooting

Filed Under: shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a teenager injured on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:21 p.m. on Front Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and was transported with critical injuries to Temple Hospital. A 24-year-old man was also shot multiple times and died from his injuries, said police.

No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

