Deion Sanders Fires Back At Tony Romo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road.”
That was former Cowboys Hall Of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders responding to Tony Romo, criticizing his tackling skills during the Chiefs-Cowboys broadcast on CBS.
“Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs,” Sanders said. “You ain’t won nothing!”
Sanders, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ, kept going.
“Dak says high…and bye! Tony leave me alone man, I got a lot of ammunition now.”