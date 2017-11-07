BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

Deion Sanders Fires Back At Tony Romo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road.”

That was former Cowboys Hall Of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders responding to Tony Romo, criticizing his tackling skills during the Chiefs-Cowboys broadcast on CBS.

 

“Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs,” Sanders said. “You ain’t won nothing!”

Sanders, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ, kept going.

“Dak says high…and bye! Tony leave me alone man, I got a lot of ammunition now.”

