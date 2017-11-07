Republican Brown Beats Democratic Incumbent In South Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican New Jersey state Assemblyman Chris Brown has defeated incumbent Democratic state Sen. Colin Bell in the Atlantic City-based 2nd District.
Brown has represented the district in the Assembly since 2012. His victory represents a pick-up for Republicans from Democrats, who controlled the seat.
A Democrat won Brown’s Assembly seat.
Bell was sworn in in October to represent the district after the death this summer of Sen. Jim Whelan.
The 68-year-old Whelan died at his home on Aug. 22 after suffering a heart attack. He had announced in January that he wouldn’t seek re-election. Bell was the party’s candidate for the seat.
Brown has opposed the state’s takeover of Atlantic City and argued against expanding casinos to northern New Jersey.
