2017 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here are the shopping hours for the malls in the area this holiday season.

Thanksgiving: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Black Friday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Christmas Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Dec. 26 — Dec. 30: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Dec. 31: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Jan. 1-2: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.. — 1 a.m. Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Christmas Day: CLOSED Dec. 26: 8 a.m. — 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27-30: 10 a.m. — 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 — Jan. 1: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Lancaster Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Montgomery Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Oxford Valley Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Mills Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Philadelphia Premium Outlets Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 11:59 p.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting Mall Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Springfield Mall Thanksgiving Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

The Crossings Premium Outlets Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Willow Grove Mall Thanksgiving Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic City Tanger Outlets Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Cherry Hill Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Cumberland Mall Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Deptford Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Gloucester Premium Outlets Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Hamilton Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Moorestown Mall Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

DELAWARE

Concord Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Dover Mall Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

