Interview: Twenty Years Of Flogging Molly

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty years is a big milestone for any band. For the seven members of Flogging Molly, two decades filled with music and relentless touring is even a bit more impressive.

“We all respect each other’s space I think. We all kind of do our own thing as well” says lead singer Dave King about how they have existed so long in the close quarters of a tour bus. “Cause we’ve been doing it for so long I think we’ve become very adapted to it. We’ve evolved into this kind of thing.”

We had a chance to talk with Dave King before Flogging Molly’s show at Electric Factory in Philadelphia this weekend. From the band’s latest album and their punk rock cruise to the impact King’s mother had on his career, you can hear it all in the interview above or watch it here.

Flogging Molly’s sixth studio Life Is Good is now available.