Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Accused Of Selling Heroin, Meth At Work

DENVER, Pa. (CBS) — A Dunkin’ Donuts employee is accused of selling heroin and methamphetamine while at work.
The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Nathan Wade Pizzardi was observed selling drugs while working at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 2055 North Reading Road in Denver.
Detectives say Pizzardi would sell meth and heroin while he was in his uniform, and in some instances, with his drive-thru window headset on. Authorities also say Pizzardi would sell drugs in the store’s parking lot.
According to detectives, Pizzardi sold meth in the parking lot on Aug. 24 and then heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill on Sept. 12.
Pizzardi has been charged with two felonies and his bail was set at $80,000.
