21-Year-Old Art Student Found Dead In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old art student from Philadelphia was found dead in Cobbs Creek, and now detectives are trying to find her killer.

Authorities say Kierra Johnson was strangled with something, like a rope or cord, and left in the creek, right off the Cobbs Creek Parkway, near Spruce Street.

She was found Friday morning by a passerby.

“Someone was out jogging and contacted a PAL officer at a local PAL center,” said Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan.

Ryan says they are now combing through surveillance video

“We are working on tracking down her movements and isolating who she was last with,” he said.

Johnson was an art student at Hussian College. A spokeswoman for the school says she was a talented, gentle, kind person and an excellent artist, who will be deeply missed.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.