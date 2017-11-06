Joel Embiid Will Miss Tuesday’s Game At Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers will rest Joel Embiid for Tuesday’s game at the Utah Jazz, the team announced Monday.

They’re calling it “load management.”

Embiid, 23, has played in eight of the Sixers’ nine games this season. He is averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 27.6 minutes per game and the Sixers are 5-4. Embiid will play on Thursday at Sacramento.

Have absolutely no problem with the #Sixers resting Embiid tomorrow. He's played 8/9 games, avg 27.6 mins/game. LONG season. May/June >>> — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) November 6, 2017

Sixers guard Jerryd Bayless is also out with a left wrist injury, he suffered late in Friday’s game against the Pacers.

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, who is out with shoulder soreness, participated in limited basketball activity on Monday.

Markelle Fultz is going through some light drills on the other court right now… and he’s shooting left handed. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017