Joel Embiid Will Miss Tuesday’s Game At Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers will rest Joel Embiid for Tuesday’s game at the Utah Jazz, the team announced Monday.
They’re calling it “load management.”
Embiid, 23, has played in eight of the Sixers’ nine games this season. He is averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 27.6 minutes per game and the Sixers are 5-4. Embiid will play on Thursday at Sacramento.
Sixers guard Jerryd Bayless is also out with a left wrist injury, he suffered late in Friday’s game against the Pacers.
Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, who is out with shoulder soreness, participated in limited basketball activity on Monday.