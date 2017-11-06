Doug Pederson’s Post Game Speech

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson has gone from potentially on the hot seat, to the NFL’s hottest coach in a matter of weeks. His team has won seven straight games and they’re buying whatever he’s selling.
“That is a kick ass performance like I’ve ever seen it!” Pederson exclaimed in his speech after the Eagles’ 51-23 over the Broncos on Sunday.
“You’re 8-1 men! 8-1! However, if you realize where you’re sitting right now, you don’t want to jeopardize that, right? We’ve got a lot of unfinished business to do. You started something special, let’s finish something special the remainder of this season.
Pederson finished his speech with, “We’ll see you guys in a week.” The locker room went nuts, hearing they have the week off.
The Eagles have a bye this week and do not play against until November 19th at the Dallas Cowboys.