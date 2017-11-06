Diddy Changes His Name Again; Now Known As Love AKA Brother Love

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying out a new name, again.

He took to social media to alert his fans of his name change.

“Love,” or “Brother Love” made the announcement on his 48th birthday telling fans the move was “risky,” but he’s just not who he was before.

That brings the grand total to five name changes for the artist formally known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy.

