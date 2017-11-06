Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags To Half-Staff In Honor Of Texas Shooting Victims

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

CALE AHEARN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to be lowered to offer respect for victims of the Texas shooting.

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, November 5.

All commonwealth flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9.

The White House has ordered the U.S. Flag fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9 as well.

