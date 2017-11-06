Comcast’s Internet Service Reportedly Suffers Nationwide Outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast’s internet service reportedly suffered a nationwide outage on Monday.
According to DownDetector.com, the Comcast Xfinity outage affected such areas as New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, Portland and Denver.
Comcast said the issue customers were dealing with was due to an external network issue.
Comcast said the internet issues should now be resolved.
“Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience,” Comcast tweeted.