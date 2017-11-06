Comcast’s Internet Service Reportedly Suffers Nationwide Outage

Filed Under: comcast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast’s internet service reportedly suffered a nationwide outage on Monday.

According to DownDetector.com, the Comcast Xfinity outage affected such areas as New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, Portland and Denver.

Comcast said the issue customers were dealing with was due to an external network issue.

Comcast said the internet issues should now be resolved.

“Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience,” Comcast tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch