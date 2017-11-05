In-Out: Eagles List TE Zack Ertz OUT, RB Jay Ajayi IN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday the Philadelphia Eagles officially listed starting tight end Zach Ertz as inactive against the Denver Broncos.

Ertz has easily been Wentz’s top target through the first eight weeks of the season, posting 528 yards and six touchdowns.

This means that Brent Celek and Tre Burton will be tasked with filling in for the league’s top tight end.

In addition to Ertz, Darby, Gibson, Hart, Means Qualls, Sudfeld inactive. Jay Ajayi is ACTIVE.#DENvsPHI — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) November 5, 2017

The Eagles face a tall order now with Ertz sitting in Sunday’s match-up against a stout Denver defense.

Eagles will face a Denver Defense that leads the league (261 yards allowed per game) and second best against the run (72.9 ypg)#DENvsPHI — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) November 5, 2017

Among those also inactive in this 1 p.m. match-up is starting CB Ronald Darby, who will now miss eight weeks due to his week one injury to his right ankle.

Eagles have also listed newly acquired running back Jay Ajayi as active for Sunday’s game.

This will be Ajayi’s first appearance in an Eagles uniform since being acquired from the Miami Dolphins on the Halloween trade deadline.