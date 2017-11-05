In-Out: Eagles List TE Zack Ertz OUT, RB Jay Ajayi IN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday the Philadelphia Eagles officially listed starting tight end Zach Ertz as inactive against the Denver Broncos.
Ertz has easily been Wentz’s top target through the first eight weeks of the season, posting 528 yards and six touchdowns.
This means that Brent Celek and Tre Burton will be tasked with filling in for the league’s top tight end.
The Eagles face a tall order now with Ertz sitting in Sunday’s match-up against a stout Denver defense.
Among those also inactive in this 1 p.m. match-up is starting CB Ronald Darby, who will now miss eight weeks due to his week one injury to his right ankle.
Eagles have also listed newly acquired running back Jay Ajayi as active for Sunday’s game.
This will be Ajayi’s first appearance in an Eagles uniform since being acquired from the Miami Dolphins on the Halloween trade deadline.