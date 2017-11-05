Teen Killed, 12-Year-Old Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire overnight in North Philadelphia, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding a 12-year-old.

Witnesses say the gunman appeared to be 5’6” and wore dark clothing — but investigators may get a better idea after talking to the 12-year-old, who in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say around 12:15 a.m., a gunman fired bullets into a group of teens on the 2700 block of North 19th Street by West Somerset Street.

Bullets hit the 16-year-old twice in the chest and once in the neck, while the 12-year-old got hit once in the leg.

“Right now our scene consists of eight shell casings, four projectiles, and four strike marks on the actual property – one on the door and three on the wall. It appears to be unoccupied,” said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs.

Investigators are looking for cameras in the area and talking to witnesses. If you know anything, call police at 1-215-686-TIPS.