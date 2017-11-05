BREAKING: Teen Killed, 12-Year-Old Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Shooting In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after two people are injured when a gunman open fire Sunday morning in the Feltonville section of the city.

The incident took place about 1 a.m. along the 400 block of Wyoming Avenue near North 5th Street.

Police say two males were transported to Einstein Medical Center with gun shot wounds.

The first male was shot in his “side,” and he is currently listed in critical condition. The second male was shot in his leg, and he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of this shooting, and no arrests have been made.

