Honoring Those Who Have Served At Annual Veteran’s Day Parade In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Veterans Day isn’t until November 11, but the third annual Veteran’s Day Parade was held Sunday in Philadelphia as the parade kicked off at City Hall and made its way down Market Street.

Retired Army Colonel Joe Marm recovered from a war injury back in 1965 at Valley Forge Military Hospital.

“I was in the first battle of the Vietnam war called the battle of La Drang,” Marm said. “And we were trying to get a platoon that was trapped on the side of a mountain.”

For Marm and other service members, there’s a sense of unity at the parade.

“It’s very, very important to be with veterans and to honor veterans so I’m just very humbled to be here and be in the parade with all the veterans,” he said.

Lieutenant Margaret Brown is with the U.S Coast Guard.

“Each of the services have their own unique characteristics, but on a day like today we’re all just one family,” he said.