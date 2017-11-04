Society Hill Church Uses Colorful Ribbon Campaign To Spark Conversation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Society Hill church is conducting a colorful campaign that is sparking conversation.

There are more than a thousand colorful ribbons tied on an iron fence of Saint Peter’s Episcopal church. There is also a banner with a quote from Maya Angelou, “In diversity there is beauty and there is strength.”

The ribbons represent the diversity of God’s creation: people of all races, nationalities, genders, religions and sexual orientations.

“In addition to the creation season that we are celebrating now, this is a time in our national conversation where divisions seemed to be heightened.”said reverend Claire Nevin-Field. “So we wanted to present a different message and the message that we are all part of one big human family and within that family there is a lot of diversity and that diversity is to be celebrated and respected.”

The public is invited to take a ribbon from a nearby bucket and tie it to the fence.