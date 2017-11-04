Philadelphia Students Hold Dance Marathon To Support Sick Children At CHOP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local high school students will be dancing for hours later this week trying to raise money to help sick children.

Students at Nazareth Academy High School will be dancing from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday at “Naz-A-Thon.”

Senior, Bridget Herbert, the event’s executive director of operations says the exhausting event raises money for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Every hour on the hour we’ll be doing the moral dance, our moral committee has been choreographing a dance and putting together music and every hour on the hour,” she said. “We’ll be doing the same dance and it’s kind of just a good way to boost moral and also acknowledge that there’s one hour less we have to be on our feet.”

This is the fourth annual dance-athon and the goal this year is to raise more than $100,000.