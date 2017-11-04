Thousands Hit Parks Across Philadelphia For ‘LOVE Your Park’ Fall Service Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of volunteers hit parks and recreation centers all across the city Saturday for the annual ‘LOVE Your Park’ Fall Service Day.
A small orange shirt wearing army raked leaves, cleaned up trash, painted swings, benches and fountains, while others dug holes to plant new trees.
The Fall Service day is when these programs are at their most visible.
Executive Director of the Fairmount Conservancy, Jamie Gauthier, says the work never stops.
“It’s also connected to a year-round effort where residents are really out in their communities taking care of their parks, doing fun programming, and engaging their neighbors in their park,” she said.
Gauthier was also proud to announce a new nearly $3.3-million grant from the Knight Foundation which will help the groups involved with community engagement and outreach.