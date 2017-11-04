Thousands Hit Parks Across Philadelphia For ‘LOVE Your Park’ Fall Service Day

By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Love Your Park, Philadelphia Parks And Rec

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of volunteers hit parks and recreation centers all across the city Saturday for the annual ‘LOVE Your Park’ Fall Service Day.

A small orange shirt wearing army raked leaves, cleaned up trash, painted swings, benches and fountains, while others dug holes to plant new trees.

The Fall Service day is when these programs are at their most visible.

img 0372 Thousands Hit Parks Across Philadelphia For LOVE Your Park Fall Service Day

Credit: Dan Wing

Executive Director of the Fairmount Conservancy, Jamie Gauthier, says the work never stops.

“It’s also connected to a year-round effort where residents are really out in their communities taking care of their parks, doing fun programming, and engaging their neighbors in their park,” she said.

img 0373 Thousands Hit Parks Across Philadelphia For LOVE Your Park Fall Service Day

Credit: Dan Wing

Gauthier was also proud to announce a new nearly $3.3-million grant from the Knight Foundation which will help the groups involved with community engagement and outreach.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch