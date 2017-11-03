White House Locked Down After Report Of Suspicious Activity

Filed Under: Talkers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of “suspicious activity” along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted: “Subject is in custody.”

Pennsylvania Ave. and Lafayette Park are also closed to pedestrians near the White House. Reporters and staffers are instructed not to leave the White House while the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.

A Secret Service spokesperson is not immediately responding to a request for additional information.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch