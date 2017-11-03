Competitive Eater Partners With Conshohocken Company For Charitable Treat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Competitive eater “El Wingador” has partnered with a local company to create a waffle with a portion of proceeds going to help the people of Puerto Rico affected by hurricane Maria.

Bill Simmons, also known as El Wingador, has won sister station SportsRadio 94WIP’s wing bowl five times. Simmons mother is originally from Puerto Rico, and three relatives lost their lives due to hurricane Maria.

He wanted to do something to help the people on the island.

“With the Wingador name I wanted to try and give something back,” Simmons said.

So he partnered with the owners of Conshohocken based Waffatopia®, creating a habanero mango waffle called, what else, but, the “El Wingador.”

“And its just an amazing flavored waffle that people just don’t know until they try it. I can’t get enough of it. I can’t get enough of anything really,” said Simmons.

A portion of proceeds of the El Wingador Waffle will go to #ChefsForPuertoRico, part of the non profit World Central Kitchen, a group of volunteer chefs that have been serving meals to families in Puerto Rico since the hurricane hit.

More information on the El Wingador waffle can be found at at www.Waffatopia.com.