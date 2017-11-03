Former Camden Officer Guilty Of Tipping Off Drug Network Targets

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A jury has convicted a former Camden County police officer of tipping off targets of a drug network which included her husband.

The panel on Wednesday convicted Ashley Bailey of official misconduct. She faces up to ten years in prison when she’s sentenced in December.

Police Investigating Attempted Child Luring In Bristol Township 

Prosecutors say Bailey was a police officer in 2014 when she accessed police reports and shared information about “Operation Southern District.” They say she also shared the contents of an intelligence briefing linking another target to a shooting.

3 Injured After Overnight Home Fire In North Philadelphia

Bailey’s brother-in-law was also convicted of leading a narcotics trafficking network.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch