Woman Arrested After Being Accused Of Carjacking Vehicle With Child Inside

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a young child inside outside a Delaware Wawa last month.

Delaware State Police announced Friday that 31-year-old Amy Davis was apprehended at the Knights Inn Motel in Elkton, Maryland.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Davis is accused of carjacking a woman’s vehicle outside a Wawa in the 2600 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont on Oct. 18.

According to police, the female victim left her car running with her 6-year-old son inside when she went into the store.

The woman told police that while she was inside the Wawa she noticed another woman watching her. The woman says that she also noticed the same woman watching her when she arrived at the store.

Before the suspect could take off, the boy inside the vehicle was able to jump out when police say he noticed that it was not his mother who entered the vehicle.

Davis is currently being held by Maryland authorities pending extradition to Delaware.