2 People Found Shot To Death Inside Car In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a car in Kensington Thursday night.
Police say around 10 p.m. they found two victims, a man and a woman, shot in the head inside a car near Amber and Venango Streets.
They found the woman in the driver’s seat and the man in the front passenger seat.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says they were both pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
“The vehicle is registered to the immediate area,” said Small. “Right now, we don’t have an identification on the female in the driver’s seat or the male in the passenger’s seat.”
A gun was found inside the vehicle.
Small says they have no information on the shooter and no motive at this time. But they’re not ruling out the possibility of this being a murder-suicide.