Valley Forge Casino Does Away With Membership Fee

VALLEY FORGE, PA (CBS) — New gaming regulations means the end of casino access cards at Valley Forge Casino.

Those terrible turnstiles have been tossed in the trash.

“I was standing right there when we let the first guest through that didn’t have to swipe their card. It was a little anti-climactic. We just said ‘okay, you can come in now,'” said CEO Eric Pearson.

He says guests often thought the “membership” fees were going to the casino bottom line, but he hated them enough to pay the state $1 million to make them go away.

“We can’t be more excited about the change of the access. That really has been a big impediment for us for five and a half years,” Pearson said.

Richard from West Norriton was given a slot voucher instead of having to renew his membership.

“That’s okay with me. It means more money that won’t have to come out of my pocket,” he said.

The casino also has approval to add 250 slot machines and a poker room.