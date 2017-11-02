Randall Cunningham: ‘Praying Carson Wentz Outdoes Everything We’ve Done’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles Hall Of Fame quarterback Randall Cunningham is watching the current Eagles quarterback from afar, like the rest of us — in awe.

Cunningham, 54, called Wentz his “favorite NFL player” and said, “I’m praying he outdoes everything we’ve all done in Philadelphia.”

Wentz, 24, was just named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Wentz threw for 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while leading the Eagles to a 5-0 record in the past month.

“As we stay positive in Philadelphia and just keep that energy going,” Cunningham told the 94WIP Midday Show on Thursday. “The 12th man, not only cheering in the stadium, but down on their knees praying for the team for success, for the players to remain healthy, means so much. I think that’s it’s our time. That’d be great to go and play against the New England Patriots and be able to prevail against them because, you know, they’re the greatest team.

“I believe that the Philadelphia Eagles have the ownership, the management, the coaches, the players, and I think that what I’ve been seeing on line with guys get baptized in hotels and things like that. It’s even encouraged me more to just be a greater Eagles fan.”

Cunningham, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All Pro, will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall Of Fame on Thursday night at the Hilton-City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd. You can purchase tickets here.