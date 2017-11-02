Police: 23-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed While Sitting Inside Car Outside Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A North Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while sitting in his parked car just 50 feet from his family’s home.

Homicide investigators say police responded to the sound of gunfire just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Lippincott Street.

Medics found the 23-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says ballistic evidence leads investigators to believe the victim may have been shot at close range through the open driver’s door while he was sitting in the car.

He says neighbors might be able to assist police.

“We did find several private surveillance cameras. So hopefully those cameras recorded something that can help us with this homicide investigation,” said Small.

So far, Small says detectives have no motive for the murder.