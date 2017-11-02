NFL Executive: Jay Ajayi To Eagles ‘Equivalent’ Of Marshawn Lynch To Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia could be exactly what Jay Ajayi needs, just the way Seattle revived the career of Marshawn Lynch.

In fact, one NFL executive — according to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman — believe Ajayi to the Eagles is “equivalent” of Lynch to the Seahawks.

Had one team executive tell me the Eagles getting Ajayi is the equivalent of when the Seahawks picked up Marshawn Lynch. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 2, 2017

Lynch rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

However, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in 2009, Lynch was replaced in year three by Fred Jackson and then traded to the Seattle Seahawks for two draft picks in 2010. The trade rejuvenated Lynch, who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ in Seattle.

Ajayi, 24, rushed for over 1,200 yards as a second-year player last season, reaching the Pro Bowl. However, reports have circulated that Ajayi was unhappy in Miami, specifically with head coach Adam Gase.

The Dolphins sent Ajayi — a very talented running back — to the Eagles for just a fourth-round pick on Tuesday.

Ajayi, who addressed the Philadelphia media for the first time on Wednesday, says the past is the past.

“Those are the criticisms that are out there,” said Ajayi. “I can only speak on how I view myself and I view myself as a team guy. I’m excited to be here on the Eagles and excited for this opportunity. That stuff at the end of the day is in the past.”