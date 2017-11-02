Malkin On Diversity Visa Lottery: If It Sounds Like A Gov’t Affirmative Action Scheme, It Is

PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump is urging a repeal of the diversity visa lottery program, under which Uzbek immigrant, Sayfullo Saipov, entered the country. Saipov is accused of driving a rental truck on a bike path Tuesday in New York City, killing eight people.

Nationally syndicated columnist, author, and host of Michelle Malkin Investigates on CRTV, Michelle Malkin, tells The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that she highlighted this program back in 2002.

“(I) highlighted it as one of the most idiotic immigration programs on the table,” Malkin said. “This was created in 1990; it was Teddy Kennedy’s brain child. And the pretext was ‘we should have a more diverse selection of people coming into the country that should get a shot at a pathway to citizenship.’ So, they earmarked 55,000 visas for a convoluted formula of different countries that were determined to be ‘underrepresented.’ If it sounds like a government affirmative action scheme, it is.”

Malkin says President Trump has his head exactly screwed on straight about the priorities that should guide our entire immigration and entrance system.

“It’s not about pleasing the rest of the world and turning our immigration policy into some sort of grand social engineering experiment,” she explained. “We are supposed to have a immigration system to benefit our posterity, the people who are already here and ensure that the people that we let in are selected on a very discriminating basis. As I’ve said over the last 15 years, we have completely given up on the idea of assimilation. That was supposed to be the deal that every person who came into this country as a privilege was supposed to enter into. It’s the deal that my parents did. Before they even stepped foot in this country, they had to learn English, pay all their legal fees, undergo health screenings. In order to propagate and to support the sovereignty of a country, you want to bring people into it who are interested in preserving the best of the nation.”