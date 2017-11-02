Love Sculpture Returns To Love Park Next Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People waiting to see the Love sculpture return to Love Park will have to wait a little longer.
The City of Philadelphia announced Thursday that the iconic sculpture won’t be back at the park across from City Hall until early next year because it is still being restored.
And when it comes back, it will look a little different.
That’s because one side of the letters is being repainted purple, instead of blue.
The city says they learned that artist Robert Indiana originally painted them purple when it was installed in 1976.
Love park has been under renovation since early 2016 and it’s supposed to reopen later this month.