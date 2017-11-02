Kidnapping Victim Escapes From Car Trunk When Abductor Stops At Gas Station

CLINTON, Ala. (CBS) – A kidnapping victim in Alabama managed to escape her abductor when he stopped at a gas station.

Surveillance video from a gas station in Clinton shows the suspect pulling up to the gas pump and walking away from the car. That’s when you see the victim pop open the trunk and run into the gas station to get help.

The suspect is then seen running out of the store.

Police managed to track him down and arrest him.

He faces kidnapping and assault charges over that case — and now, drug charges for the traffic stop when police arrested him.

