Bucks County School Wins Recycled Playground Challenge

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School in Southampton, Bucks County made child’s play of a recycling challenge last school year, and now has a brand new playground made of recycled oral care products to show for it.
“Our entire school community, parish community, jumped on board,” said Principal Laura Clark.
Clark says students, families, and even local dentists brought in used toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, and dental floss containers, and cast votes for the school in the Colgate, Shoprite, TerraCycle Playground Challenge.
The top prize: a playground, entirely made of recycled material, was unveiled Thursday.
“Monkey bars, a nice little tunnel, rock climbing wall, a big slide, two tall towers that they can stand in,” Clark said.
She says the school’s commitment to reducing waste didn’t end when the contest was over.
“By us doing our part in recycling, we are doing our part in Christian service, and of course, saving our Earth, and making it a better place for everyone to live,” said Clark.