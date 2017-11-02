Barcelona Advisory

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Political unrest in Barcelona has area travelers wondering about their planned cruises and Catalonia destinations in and around Barcelona. KYW’s Jay Lloyd has some guidance.

Barcelona is the tourism capital of Spain. It’s also the capital of Catalonia which is at political odds with Spanish government in Madrid. There have been massive street demonstrations.

dsc00071 Barcelona Advisory

Credit: Jay Lloyd

So far, the U.S. State Department has not issued a travel warning or advisory. No cruises from the busy port have been cancelled. Hotels, restaurants and attractions are functioning. There has been one airport strike affecting travel on a single day and a public transit strike.

cruise port Barcelona Advisory

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Areas to avoid are Las Ramblas, one of the most popular Barcelona promenades and the Paseo De Gracia Boulevard as well as government buildings. Stay in touch with your hotel. Regularly check cruise line advisories and the State Department Travel Advisory website section. 

