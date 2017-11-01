Upper Darby Police Using Recycled Guns To Generate Electricity

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby Superintendent of Police Mike Chitwood was as blunt as ever about a cache of weapons taking up space inside the police department.

“Certainly gives me great pleasure to burn them and destroy them, so they’re not used anywhere else,” Chitwood said.

Officers have confiscated 43 long guns and 82 handguns, over the course of a few years, connected to felony crimes in the township.

The guns now have a date with a blast furnace at the Covanta plant in Chester, where the steam generates electricity.

Police showed off a 9-millimeter gun that was used by Daquan Brooks on February 1, when he allegedly robbed and tried to sexually assault a female worker at a Garrett Road laundromat.

He ended up getting shot when the victim turned the table.

“She not only expected to get done in with the gun, she expected to get sexually assaulted that’s why she fought back,” Chitwood said. “And she won, fortunately she won, and the bad guy got shot.”

Investigators say two high-powered weapons were recovered in 2014, during a drug bust in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue.

Ironically, there’s a gun show sign right down from the police station.

These guns could have made for a quick buck for the department but police tell Eyewitness News after a story like this airs, they’ll get calls from people trying to claim their guns.

Only, it will be too late for that.