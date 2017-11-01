Man Shot Dead In Allentown, Road Rage Suspected

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Allentown are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Wyoming Street.

Investigators haven’t officially said what led to the shooting but an eyewitness says he believes it all began as a road rage incident at the intersection.

He says the driver of a maroon pickup truck pulled out a shotgun after an argument with the man driving the Acura. That pickup driver then shot the victim once in the chest, said the witness. The man was later pronounced dead.

“He was in the middle of the street. He shot the guy in the middle of the street and the guy collapsed over here in the sidewalk,” the witness said.

Around 3 p.m., police say they arrested a suspect matching the vehicle description after a short pursuit.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victim at this time.