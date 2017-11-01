Pam Geller: Address The Motive In NYC Terror Attack

Philadelphia (CBS) – Authorities say an Uzbek immigrant here in the United States under the diversity visa program killed eight people when he drove a rental truck along a waterfront bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, all in the name of ISIS. Author Pam Geller joined The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to discuss this terrorist attack saying the same debate happens every time.
“They talk about putting barricades up as if no war has ever been won on the defense. It’s not about barricades; it’s not about now training truck rental owners how to spot potential jihadist. Talk about them getting sued for religious profiling, we don’t even want to go there. That’s not the answer. The answer is addressing the motive, which nobody wants to do.”
Geller says that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismantled so much of the counter terrorism initiatives in order to appease his Muslim constituency.