Pam Geller: Address The Motive In NYC Terror Attack

Philadelphia (CBS) – Authorities say an Uzbek immigrant here in the United States under the diversity visa program killed eight people when he drove a rental truck along a waterfront bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, all in the name of ISIS. Author Pam Geller joined The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to discuss this terrorist attack saying the same debate happens every time.

“They talk about putting barricades up as if no war has ever been won on the defense. It’s not about barricades; it’s not about now training truck rental owners how to spot potential jihadist. Talk about them getting sued for religious profiling, we don’t even want to go there. That’s not the answer. The answer is addressing the motive, which nobody wants to do.”

Geller says that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismantled so much of the counter terrorism initiatives in order to appease his Muslim constituency.

“This is what people don’t know, and why I wrote the book. In this war of idea, and that where all the bullets and the bombs and the bloodshed comes in the information battle space, the people are disarmed and they first need to learn everything. The book will shock people. They’ll think they’re reading the story of someone in Riyadh or Tehran or Ramallah. But this is New York right here in the United States of America.”

Geller’s book, “Fatwa: Hunted In America,” is now available.