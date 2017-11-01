Eyewitnesses Still Shaken Following Terror Attack That Left 8 Dead In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBS) — The terror attack that left eight dead in Lower Manhattan has left many eyewitnesses shaken.

Many students and teachers who saw a rented Home Depot truck plow into people are still coming to terms with what happened.

“All of a sudden I see a white truck, 60 mph, speeding down the bike trail and then I hear boom, boom, boom and I look up and there are bike pieces in the air, body parts flying and I froze,” said Nayali Noboa.

Noboa was feet from getting hit herself by the truck while on a break from studying at a nearby Borough of Manhattan Community College.

“I start calling 911. All I can do is say, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ You see people dying on the news every day, but what are you supposed to do when it’s happening in front of you?” questioned Noboa.

Trump Calls For ‘Quick Justice’ Following Terror Attack That Left 8 Dead In Lower Manhattan

Noboa didn’t get a good luck at the driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, nor did she see police shoot him as he fled the scene.

However, she did stay to help officers translate for friends and family of the eight people killed and 12 injured in the terrorist attack.

“There were six or seven of them Argentinians, just taking a nice bike ride that day, trying to enjoy the city, and a man comes and just kills all his friends,” she said.

At a briefing on Wednesday, investigators called the attack right out of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria playbook.

“Along with the other items recovered at the scene was some notes that further indicate that,” said John Miller of the NYPD, adding that multiple knives and two imitation guns were also recovered.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made clear the attack would not break New York’s spirit.

“We will not be cowed, we will not be thrown off by anything,” said de Blasio.

Source: ISIS Note Found Near Truck Used In NYC Terror Attack That Left 8 Dead

That’s why Noboa says she came back to class on Wednesday.

“We can’t let those people win,” said Noboa. “I don’t know what it is, or what you believe in, or what side you’re on, but at the end of the day we’re all people.”

The NYPD says there will be a strong show of force throughout the city in the coming days leading up to the New York City Marathon over the weekend.

That includes doubling the number of officers at many subway and train stations.

Federal terrorism charges have been filed against Saipov.