Water Main Break Partially Floods Street In Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A water main break in Norristown partially flooded a road Wednesday morning.

It happened on East Main Street, between Walnut Street and DeKalb Street, around 6 a.m.

Officials say the water department has been notified and crews are headed out to the scene.

No word on the size of the main at this time.

