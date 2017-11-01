Water Main Break Partially Floods Street In Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A water main break in Norristown partially flooded a road Wednesday morning.
It happened on East Main Street, between Walnut Street and DeKalb Street, around 6 a.m.
WATER MAIN BREAK on Main St in Norristown. Traffic is getting by, but you can use E. Airy St to avoid @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KjQbpYyAWo
— Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) November 1, 2017
Officials say the water department has been notified and crews are headed out to the scene.
No word on the size of the main at this time.