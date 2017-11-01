NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jahlil Okafor Requests Buyout From 76ers

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor told reporters on Wednesday that he did indeed ask for a buyout from the Sixers.

The Sixers, on Tuesday, announced they will not pick up Okafor’s fourth-year, $6.3 million contract option. Okafor is set to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2018.

Okafor, 21, averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a rookie in 2015-16. However, his minutes and role has continued to decrease and this season he has played in just one game — at Toronto — where Joel Embiid did not play.

