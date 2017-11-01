‘Intense Racial Animosity’: Former Police Chief Facing Hate Crime Charges

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A white police chief in New Jersey slammed a handcuffed young black man’s head against a metal doorjamb and one of his officers recorded him making a series of racist comments, according to a federal indictment announced Wednesday.

Frank Nucera, who retired as Bordentown Township police chief while under FBI investigation in January, was charged with civil rights and hate crime charges.

According to court documents, Nucera approached the 18-year-old from behind and slammed his head into a doorjamb while the suspect was being escorted by two officers from a hotel in September 2016.

DIY Holiday: Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Cup

Nucera, who also served as a township administrator before retiring, was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in court later in the day. A phone listing for Nucera rang unanswered Wednesday.

Nucera had a history of making racist comments and used police dogs to intimidate African-Americans, including stationing them at high school basketball games to intimidate black fans, prosecutors said.

“The nobility of police officers is rooted in their selfless commitment to protect our communities and their pledge to honor our constitutional values. As Chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, the defendant dishonored the profession by doing neither,” Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “The complaint alleges that the defendant harbored an intense racial animosity towards African Americans, and on September 1, 2016, that senseless hatred led to the unlawful assault of a handcuffed and defenseless prisoner. The conduct alleged is a shocking breach of the duty of every police officer to provide equal justice under the law and never to mistreat a person in custody. As a result, the former chief of police is now a charged federal criminal defendant.”

Bordentown is a predominantly white town of about 11,000 a few miles from New Jersey’s majority African-American capital city of Trenton.

One of his police officers secretly recorded Nucera’s comments over the course of a year because prosecutors said he was “increasingly alarmed by (Nucera’s) racist remarks and hostility toward African Americans.” Prosecutors said that some of them “contain extremely offensive racist comments” by Nucera.

FBI Investigating After Passengers Caught In Sex Act On Flight

In one of the recordings outlined by prosecutors, Nucera said of African Americans that he was “tired of them” and “it’s getting to the point where I could shoot one.”

Nucera faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)