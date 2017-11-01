94WIP To Broadcast Interboro At Ridley Thanksgiving Day Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congrats to Interboro and Ridley for winning the first ever 94WIP Turkey Bowl contest, earning themselves a live broadcast of their annual Thanksgiving Day game on SportsRadio 94WIP.

94WIP Midday Show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will call the game and Howard Eskin will be the sideline reporter.

@SportsRadioWIP Thanks for broadcasting our game on Thanksgiving!! Can’t wait to see you there! Our fans can’t wait to HEAR you! — InterboroAthDept (@GoBucsSports) November 1, 2017

Voting took place on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and over 200,000 votes were cast. WIP will make a donation to both Interboro and Ridley of $2500 per school thanking them for participating in the program.

Jack A. Signor III, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Ridley High School said “We’re thrilled to welcome WIP to our annual Thanksgiving Day game. Additionally, we’re pleased to have WIP play a role in a tradition that has meant so much to both the Ridley and Interboro School Communities for so many years.“

Ed Kloss, Athletic Director/Assistant Principal from Interboro High School added, “Interboro is excited to be chosen for this broadcast. It’s a great tradition and we look forward to the game at Ridley.”

94WIP midday host Joe DeCamara said, “Interboro versus Ridley is going to be extra special this year. Thanksgiving Day high school football on WIP will be awesome!”

“I’m eager to give this game the pomp it deserves while making a new tradition at WIP,” added Jon Ritchie.