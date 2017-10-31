The Dos And Don’ts Of Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the highlights of the year for many children is trick or treating and grabbing as much loot as they can.

But a bit of common sense is very important if you’re going to have your children join the fun.

One of the best suggestions i can offer his to make certain that a trusted adult joins the kids when they are trick or treating.

This is important for a wide variety of reasons.

One of the biggest is to ensure safety throughout the evening, because it is the time when those who may have ill intentions could attempt to harm a child.

It is also very important to have reflective clothing. Many people might be coming home from work and not necessarily be aware that there will be children going up and down the street.

Finally, make sure you instruct your children to bring the loot home and not to be eating candy along the trip.

Wait until it can be inspected for safety at home. We want Halloween to be a special time and a great memory and avoid problems that occur.